Oppenheimer Weighs in on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

AYI opened at $202.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

