Organon & Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organon & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $153,217,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

