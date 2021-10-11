ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

