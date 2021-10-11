ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 257,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

