Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

