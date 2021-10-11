OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group stock remained flat at $GBX 509.50 ($6.66) during trading hours on Monday. 490,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,576. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.