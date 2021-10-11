Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.47. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

