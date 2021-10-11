Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.56

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 5718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

