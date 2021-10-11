PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

