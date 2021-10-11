Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. 227,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,913,406. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion and a PE ratio of -20.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.