Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

