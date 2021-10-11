PancakeSwap Price Down 2.1% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $217.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $18.94 or 0.00034116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00217711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 230,732,856 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

