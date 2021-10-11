Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

