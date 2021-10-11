Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $290.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.48. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.