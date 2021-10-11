Parkwood LLC Acquires New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 39.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 129,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $469,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

AR stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

