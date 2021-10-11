Parkwood LLC Acquires New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 39.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 129,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $469,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AR stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
