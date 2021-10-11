Parkwood LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,803 shares of company stock worth $50,342,331. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

