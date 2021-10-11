Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 63,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

