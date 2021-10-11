Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.60. 15,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.