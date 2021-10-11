Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

