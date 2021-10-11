Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YAC stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

