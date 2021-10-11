Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.45 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

