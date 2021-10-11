Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CTAC stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.