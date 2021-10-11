Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,068 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 279,052 shares in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGC opened at $1.43 on Monday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

