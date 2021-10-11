Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

