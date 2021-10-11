Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,968,000 after buying an additional 447,923 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 578,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $161.52 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The company has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.