Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 315 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $304.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,826,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.