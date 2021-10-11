Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

