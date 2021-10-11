Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

