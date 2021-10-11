Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,911 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,117. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

