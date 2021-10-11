Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post $130.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.25 million and the lowest is $130.73 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

