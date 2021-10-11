Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $75.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,813 shares of company stock worth $42,387,841 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after buying an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

