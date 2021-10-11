Piper Sandler Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

