Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $582,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

