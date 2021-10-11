Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE POLY opened at $23.29 on Friday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

