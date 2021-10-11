POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.