POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

