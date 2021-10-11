Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.45

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00198442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00094508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

