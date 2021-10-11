Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €103.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

PAH3 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €84.08 ($98.92). 401,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.