Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $103.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

