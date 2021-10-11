Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares in the company, valued at $24,926,166.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

