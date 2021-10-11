Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.44 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $66.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

