Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sientra worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Sientra by 0.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sientra by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sientra by 29.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

