Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $645,000 in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

