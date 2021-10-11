Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 162,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Audacy stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

