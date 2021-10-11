Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 763,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

