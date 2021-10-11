Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 163,746 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

