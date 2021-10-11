Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,114,940 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

