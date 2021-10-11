Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $287.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

