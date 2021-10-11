Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $161,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

SEM opened at $34.52 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

