Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

