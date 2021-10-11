Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProPetro worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.96 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

